WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may be over, but there are still many exciting Marvel projects coming to Disney+. Loki is hitting the streaming service on June 9th and it will be followed by the highly-anticipated animated series What If... which is expected to premiere in August. The show will put a twist on many of the characters and stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe ranging from Peggy Carter taking the super-soldier serum to T'Challa becoming Star-Lord. In the summer issue of Disney’s D23 Magazine (via The Direct), producer Brad Winderbaum teased a lot of excitement in the upcoming series.