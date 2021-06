Each day, we'll preview three must-see matches from Roland Garros. Who should be favored: the defending champion, or a player who leads the head to head 2-0? Swiatek has won 18 straight sets at Roland Garros; she stormed through the tournament without surrendering one last fall, and she has won both of her matches this year in straights. She’s also coming off an impressive title run in Rome last month, capped with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Karolina Pliskova. But Kontaveit looked just as good in her last match, a 6-2, 6-0 win over Kristina Mladenovic—and she has won both of her previous meetings with Swiatek.