The man known as "Ochocinco" looks to make his mark in the ring. Chad Johnson is, first and foremost, an entertainer. The former NFL player has always had a flair for the dramatic, whether it was through his touchdown celebrations or, now, via his very active social media accounts. Johnson legally changed his surname to "Ochocinco" — to match the No. 85 on his jersey — back in 2008, and although he's since reverted to his birth name, he's kept the moniker as his middle name.