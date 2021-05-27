Cancel
Hale County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Hale; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 950 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Hart to 5 miles north of Fieldton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Olton, Earth and Springlake. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
