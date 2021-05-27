76ers fan pours popcorn on injured Wizards guard Russell Westbrook

May 26 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards star guard Russell Westbrook had to be restrained by security officials after a Philadelphia 76ers fan dumped popcorn on his head while exiting Wednesday night's game with a right ankle injury.

With under 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Wizards trailing the 76ers by double digits in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, Westbrook stepped on 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz's foot and rolled his ankle.

As he limped to the locker room for treatment, a 76ers fan poured popcorn on Westbrook when he was near the tunnel entrance. The 32-year-old guard immediately became angered and had to be held back by multiple members of the security staff.

The fan seated near the tunnel was escorted out by security shortly after the incident.

Earlier in the matchup, Westbrook briefly exited the game to get treatment on a separate right leg injury after he fell while guarding 76ers star Ben Simmons late in the third quarter.

Westbrook finished with 10 points, 11 assists and six rebounds while shooting 20% from the field. The Wizards lost 120-95 and trail the 76ers 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.