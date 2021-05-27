Proms to return with audience at the Royal Albert Hall

As we’ve said before, Paul Weller is often cited as the ultimate exponent of “real”, ie lumpen and plodding, music by radio stations that play guitar-based rock and turn their nose up at everything else, but Weller himself has certainly taken inspiration from everywhere and been far more innovative, and in the late eighties he even recorded a house music LP his record company refused to release. Here he is again looking to something new as he performs new material and old songs in new arrangements alongside the BBC Symphony Orchestra, with Boy George among those providing guest vocals. Then at half ten it’s Weller at the BBC which sounds like it’s part of the series of clip shows we’ve had in recent weeks but is actually from 2012, though it hasn’t been repeated for a while.