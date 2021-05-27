Cancel
Proms to return with audience at the Royal Albert Hall

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Proms will be a “curtain-raiser” for normality when the concert series returns to the Royal Albert Hall with a programme celebrating British musicians, its director has said. Audiences will be welcomed back to the Royal Albert Hall in July for six weeks of live music spanning 52 concerts and...

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
Person
Igor Stravinsky
Person
Benjamin Grosvenor
Person
Simon Rattle
Person
Jules Buckley
Person
Nicola Benedetti
Person
Moses Sumney
Person
Michael Morpurgo
#Proms#Jazz#Liverpool#The Royal Albert Hall#British#The Proms David Pickard#Kanneh Mason#The Aurora Orchestra#Bbc Symphony Orchestra
