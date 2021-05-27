Cancel
Maui County, HI

DOH: Variants are Dominant COVID-19 in Hawai‘i

mauinow.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report by the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division shows COVID-19 (SARS-Cov-2) “variants of concern” account for a greater percentage of total COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i than ever before, and that percentage continues to increase. Maui specific data was compiled as part of the report. According to the...

mauinow.com
Thegardenisland.com

Hawai‘i adjusts COVID travel requirements June 15

HONOLULU — Starting June 15, the state will end pre-travel restrictions on inter-county travel, ending testing and quarantine requirements, Gov. David Ige announced Friday. A quarantine exception for incoming travelers for Hawai‘i-vaccinated travelers will also begin for trans-Pacific travel. “If residents traveled to the mainland and returned back to Hawai‘i...
Public Healthbigislandthieves.com

Hawai‘i Department of Health Laboratory Detects Delta Variant

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) confirms the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant, has been detected in the islands. This strain of COVID-19 was first detected in India, where the virus sparked a public health crisis in April and May. The Delta variant...
Public Healthmauinow.com

One Case of “Delta” Variant Detected in Hawai‘i by State Lab

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division has confirmed the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant in the islands. This strain of COVID-19 was first detected in India, where the virus sparked a public health crisis in April and May. The Delta variant now makes up...
Honolulu County, HIKITV.com

DOH: 36 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Thursday

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 36 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the cumulative total cases to 37,170 statewide. 56% of Hawaii's residents have received their vaccine. DOH began reporting probable COVID-19 cases hoping it provides a more complete account of infections. According to DOH, probable cases...
Public HealthAPG of Wisconsin

DHS now tracking SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern B.1.617.2, the Delta variant

The state Department of Health Services released new information about the newest variant of concern, variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant. Following the CDC’s recent classification update on Monday, DHS will begin reporting current case counts that are updated weekly, starting Thursday. This strain was previously classified as a variant of interest, but has since been raised to a variant of concern.
Wisconsin Staterock947.com

Wisconsin DHS Now Tracking Delta COVID-19 Variant

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now tracking a particular variant strain of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant, has been identified variant of concern due to its higher infection rate. It was originally detected in India. To date, 26 cases of...
Travelbigislandnow.com

Interisland Travel Restrictions Ended in Hawai´i

At long last, intrastate travel has returned to normal in Hawai´i. All restrictions on interisland travel throughout Hawai´i are set be lifted on Tuesday, June 15, marking the first time state residents and qualified visitors will be able to move between islands entirely unencumbered in more than a year. The rollbacks will apply to all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.
Providence, RIBoston Globe

R.I. reports at least 4 cases of Delta variant that devastated India

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island officials are reporting at least four cases of the coronavirus Delta variant that devastated India. “We did have four cases of the Delta variant identified in Rhode Island,” Governor Daniel J. McKee said during his weekly news conference on Thursday. “There could be more.”. Dr. Philip...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Dozens of COVID-19 Delta variant cases reported in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota has seen dozens of cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is now classifying as a "variant of concern." According to the CDC, the Delta variant spreads more easily and causes more severe cases compared to...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Cambria County, PAfox8tv.com

DOH COVID-19 Update

A little more than 400 coronavirus cases were reported today by the department of health. The 7-day average is down to its lowest levels since June 20th of 2020. 17 More deaths were reported, leaving the death toll now sitting at: 27,474. We also continue to see hospitalizations on a...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 6 States Had Almost No COVID Deaths Last Week, Data Shows

Over the course of the pandemic, the U.S. has seen nearly 600,000 people die from the coronavirus. Thankfully, the tide has shifted, and vaccinations have dramatically slowed COVID deaths in the country over the last few months. Throughout the entire U.S., there were around 4,000 deaths from the virus this past week—which is a huge reduction from the week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, when there were more than 23,700 COVID deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University. Of course, some states are still struggling to keep numbers down, but many are doing exceptionally well. According to the data from Johns Hopkins University, six states in the U.S. reported an average of less than one coronavirus death per day over the past week. Read on to find out which states had almost no COVID deaths last week.
Public Healthmarket.us

Highly Transmissible Delta Variant Of Covid-19 Dominant In UK As Country Begins Unlocking, Causing More Hospitalization

The B1.617.2 of Covid-19 is wreaking havoc in the world. The WHO recently named it as Delta variant. The variant was first found in India. It is said to be highly transmissible. This has become a major cause of concern for health authorities across the world. The variant is now dominant in the UK. The Public Health England or PHE said that the variant can increase the risk of hospitalization and called for ramping up the health infrastructure to deal with adversaries. Data show that the cases rose by over 5,400 in a week, pushing the tally beyond 12,000. The cases due to Delta are now closing in to surpass Alpha. The Alpha variant was first detected in the country’s Kent region.