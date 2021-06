Joe McKeehen, the 2015 WSOP Main Event champion, proved yet again he has the game to mix it with the best in the world as he took down event 3 in the US Poker Open series... The Pennsylvania pro, who has more than $17million in tournament earnings including his $7,683,346 WSOP payday, was among 77 entries to the $10k NLHE tournament, and took the chip lead into the final table of seven at the Aria in Vegas yesterday.