Ex-Hugh Grant Ferrari California hits the market

When we talk about well-styled classic British sports cars, the first one to come to mind is usually the Jaguar E-Type. Then there are the lightweight cars like the MGB, Triumph Spitfire, and Austin Healey. The Marcos GT is one of those “other” cars that are slightly more obscure and not quite as well-known to most. Luckily, Jay Leno once again does a great job at introducing us to what he believes is “the most unusual and prettiest sports car of all time”, and he’s not alone.