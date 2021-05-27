Will LA Rams Tutu Atwell punt PR/KR Nsimba Webster to the bench?

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) CBS Sports has released its annual Pete Prisco’s Top 100 NFL Players of the Year, and the LA Rams did okay. Well, the LA Rams 2020 Top-Ranked defense did fairly well, as that unit boasted three overall nominees and boasted two of the Top-15 players. That’s a pretty huge endorsement, as the Rams defense was a bit ‘meh’ just one year prior. As for the offense? Well, the Rams can move the ball effectively, but they struggled to score in 2020. That’s not very impressive for the pomp and pageantry of NFL rankings.