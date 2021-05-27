Will LA Rams Tutu Atwell punt PR/KR Nsimba Webster to the bench?
Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports. From the moment that the LA Rams drafted a Louisville speedster at wide receiver named Tutu Atwell with the 57th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, there has been an abundant number of questions over how the LA Rams might deploy Atwell. You see, he is a bit on the smallish side for a heavy dose of special teams and offensive use. Will he be a special teams player? Will he be used exclusively in offensive sub-packages?www.chatsports.com