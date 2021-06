****This campaign is being managed by Aaron with the blessing of Amosh****. If you are reading this then at some point you have been blessed by serving with Amosh and his family. Recently, Amosh asked me for help with fundraising for a new motorcycle that would help him travel in a safely throughout the Hymilayas. For the lognest time Amosh would spend significant amounts of time walking or relying on busses and taxis. It would also increase the time he would spend away from family. About a year ago God blessed Amosh with the funds to buy his first motorcycle but, it is unsafe due to it's height and is underpowered in the mountains. Amosh is now seeking funds to cover the difference in cost($2500) of selling his current motorcycle($1000) and buying a new safer and stronger bike($3500) to traverse the mountains and elevation.