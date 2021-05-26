Committee unanimously supports Sen. Bailey bill to help seniors and certain people with disabilities defer their property taxes
AUGUSTA – On Wednesday, a bill sponsored by Sen. Donna Bailey, D-Saco, that allows Maine to pay the property taxes for those who qualify and delays the collection of these taxes until the person’s passing, was approved by the Legislature’s Taxation Committee. LD 1638, “An Act to Help Seniors and Certain Persons with Disabilities Remain in their Homes by Providing for the Deferral of Property Taxes,” passed unanimously in committee.www.mainesenate.org