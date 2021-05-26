newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Committee unanimously supports Sen. Bailey bill to help seniors and certain people with disabilities defer their property taxes

mainesenate.org
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA – On Wednesday, a bill sponsored by Sen. Donna Bailey, D-Saco, that allows Maine to pay the property taxes for those who qualify and delays the collection of these taxes until the person’s passing, was approved by the Legislature’s Taxation Committee. LD 1638, “An Act to Help Seniors and Certain Persons with Disabilities Remain in their Homes by Providing for the Deferral of Property Taxes,” passed unanimously in committee.

www.mainesenate.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Real Property#State Property#The Senate#Estate Taxes#D Saco#The 129th Legislature#House#Augusta#Sen Bailey#Sen Donna Bailey#Reimbursement#Property Owner#Mortgage#Spouse#Session#Hopes#Ld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Taxation
Related
Congress & Courtsmainesenate.org

COMMITTEE UNANIMOUSLY PASSES SEN. CURRY BILL TO ENCOURAGE APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS

AUGUSTA — On Tuesday, the Legislature’s Taxation Committee voted in favor of a bill from Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, that would provide incentives to employers to participate in apprenticeship programs. LD 241, “An Act to Support the Trades through a Tax Credit for Apprenticeship,” received unanimous support in committee with 11 members present. “This is commonsense legislation,” said Sen. Curry. “I hear from folks in Waldo County how difficult it is to find a good-paying job. Yet, at the same time, I hear from employers that they have a hard time finding employees with the specific skills they need. This legislation will allow workers to get trained, build community, and learn valuable new skills while supporting employers at the same time. LD 241 gives us another tool to provide for local training for local jobs so we can develop our workforce. We’re encouraging the future generations of Mainers to live, work and raise a family here.”
U.S. Politicsngxchange.org

Committee unanimously supports Claxton bill to help Mainers in need access medications at affordable costs

AUGUSTA – On Tuesday, May 25, a bill from Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, received unanimous, bipartisan support from the Legislature’s Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services. The bill, LD 1584, “An Act To Make Donated Medicines Available to Maine Patients at an Affordable Cost,” would create a medication donation and re-dispensing program in Maine.
Congress & Courtsmainesenate.org

Sen. Lawrence bill to boost veteran retirement benefits passes Senate with unanimous support

AUGUSTA — On Wednesday, a bill from Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-Eliot, was passed by the Maine Senate with a unanimous, bipartisan vote. The bill, LD 956, “An Act To Amend the Eligibility Criteria for Creditable Service in the Armed Forces of the United States under the State Retirement System,” would allow veterans who served in the 1980s to have the option to buy in to a program to increase their retirement benefits.
Augusta, MEpenbaypilot.com

Senate passes Sen. Curry bill to help veterans and their families

AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate voted Wednesday in favor of a bill from Senator Chip Curry, D-Belfast, to help Maine veterans and service members and their families find employment. LD 374, “An Act To Allow Veterans, Active Duty Service Members and Their Spouses To Apply for Temporary Occupational Licenses and...
Maine Statemainesenate.org

Legislature enacts Sen. Luchini bill to support Maine theaters

AUGUSTA – On Wednesday, the Maine Legislature enacted a bill from Sen. Louie Luchini, D-Ellsworth, to support Maine theaters and performing arts centers. An amended version of LD 1620, “An Act To Support Maine Theaters by Expanding Eligibility for Off-premises Catering Licenses,” would allow auditoriums, civic auditoriums and performing arts centers to sell alcohol at off-premises events.
Congress & Courtsmainesenate.org

Sen. Vitelli introduces bill to help more Mainers access tax help

AUGUSTA — On Tuesday, Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, introduced a bill to help more Mainers get the most out of their tax return by providing support to CA$H Maine. LD 1651, “An Act To Support Working Families through Outreach and Education about Tax Credits for Persons of Low Income,” was the subject of a public hearing before the Legislature’s Taxation Committee.
Congress & Courtspennbizreport.com

Committee advances tax code bill

The state Senate Finance Committee recently advanced legislation that would expand the 21st Century Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction Act. Under the current Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestments Deduction program, manufacturers that make capital investments of more than $60 million can receive a pro-rated deduction against their taxable income for a period of 10 years upon the completion of the capital project.
Frankfort, KYkentuckytoday.com

AGs ask Senate to support senior scams prevention bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday joined a coalition of 47 attorneys general in urging Senate leaders to support a House bill (H.R. 1215) designed to combat the financial exploitation of senior citizens. The measure would establish the Senior Scams Prevention Advisory Group, which would be...
Maine Statemainesenate.org

Committee approves Sen. Maxmin bill to create semi-open primaries in Maine

AUGUSTA — On Friday, a bill from Sen. Chloe Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, that would create semi-open primaries in Maine was approved by the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee. An amended version of LD 231, “An Act To Establish Open Primaries,” passed committee 8-3, with two committee members absent. “I’m so...
Maine Statemainesenate.org

Committee unanimously supports Sen. Daughtry bill to study impacts of student debt on Maine college graduates

AUGUSTA — On Friday, the Legislature’s Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs voted in favor of a bill from Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, to study the impact of education-related debt on Mainers by reinstating the Commission to Study College Affordability and College Completion. LD 247, “An Act To Improve Maine’s Education System,” received a vote of 10-0, with 3 members absent.
Congress & Courtsmainesenate.org

Senate passes Sen. Carney bill to help new mothers access health care

AUGUSTA — On Wednesday, the Maine Senate voted in favor of a bill from Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, to help more Maine mothers access postpartum health care. LD 265, “An Act To Provide Women Access to Affordable Postpartum Care,” received unanimous support. “The early stages of parenthood are incredibly...
Congress & Courtsmainesenate.org

Committee gives bipartisan support to Sen. Daughtry bill to help teachers create inclusive learning environments

AUGUSTA — On Tuesday, the Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee passed a bill from Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, to better help teachers in Maine create inclusive, supportive classrooms. LD 633, “Resolve, Directing the Department of Education To Implement Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training for Educators,” received a vote of 11-1 with one member absent.
Congress & CourtsJacksonville Daily Progress

Senate approves major spending bills

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed the session's two major appropriations bills: one that sets the state budget for the next two years and another to align state accounts with what was budgeted in 2019. That latter bill, HB 2, was also amended to require legislative input on allocation of discretionary federal aid dollars, ensuring that the governor has to call lawmakers back into Austin to deal with billions in pandemic relief funds expected to arrive in Texas after the session ends on May 31st. This guarantees the commitment Governor Greg Abbott made to legislative leadership last week when he promised to add federal aid spending to the agenda of a special session he must call this fall to deal with redistricting.