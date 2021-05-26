Committee unanimously supports Sen. Bailey bill to help seniors and certain people with disabilities defer their property taxes

AUGUSTA — On Tuesday, the Legislature’s Taxation Committee voted in favor of a bill from Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, that would provide incentives to employers to participate in apprenticeship programs. LD 241, “An Act to Support the Trades through a Tax Credit for Apprenticeship,” received unanimous support in committee with 11 members present. “This is commonsense legislation,” said Sen. Curry. “I hear from folks in Waldo County how difficult it is to find a good-paying job. Yet, at the same time, I hear from employers that they have a hard time finding employees with the specific skills they need. This legislation will allow workers to get trained, build community, and learn valuable new skills while supporting employers at the same time. LD 241 gives us another tool to provide for local training for local jobs so we can develop our workforce. We’re encouraging the future generations of Mainers to live, work and raise a family here.”