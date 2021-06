The fashion industry has probably gained the most profit from the development of social media. Using networks like Instagram, Facebook or YouTube has lowered the costs for promotion, and at the same time, the target audience is now not so hard to reach. Gaining enough YouTube subscribers can make a real difference and light up new stars in the whole industry. On this platform, many people discover themselves as talented designers and stylists, influencing even established companies. If you are eager to show your talent and taste to a broad audience, you should choose YouTube for growth and good reason.