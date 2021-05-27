Belarus Releases ATC Transcript of Ryanair B737 Diversion Incident
On 23rd May a Ryanair Boeing 737 was intercepted by a MiG-29 fighter jet, being diverted to Minsk and an opposition activist has been detained upon arrival. Flight FR4978 from Athens to Vilnius was “notified by Belarus ATC of a potential threat risk onboard” and changed course to “the nearest airport, Minsk” according to a Ryanair statement. Roman Protasevich, a well-known opposition activist and blogger, was arrested on arrival; allegedly under the instructions of the Belarusian government. Reuters reported that he is on a wanted list in the wake of large demonstrations following last year’s elections.samchui.com