Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Belarus Releases ATC Transcript of Ryanair B737 Diversion Incident

By Sam Chui
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On 23rd May a Ryanair Boeing 737 was intercepted by a MiG-29 fighter jet, being diverted to Minsk and an opposition activist has been detained upon arrival. Flight FR4978 from Athens to Vilnius was “notified by Belarus ATC of a potential threat risk onboard” and changed course to “the nearest airport, Minsk” according to a Ryanair statement. Roman Protasevich, a well-known opposition activist and blogger, was arrested on arrival; allegedly under the instructions of the Belarusian government. Reuters reported that he is on a wanted list in the wake of large demonstrations following last year’s elections.

samchui.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atc#Airport Security#Vilnius Airport#Atc Transcript#Ryanair Boeing#Belarus Atc#Belarusian#Reuters#Umms#Icao#Minsk#Fl390#Mayday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Greece
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

British Airways B787-8 Suffered Nose Gear Collapse

British Airways Boeing 787-8 (G-ZBJB) suffered a nosegear collapse while parked on a remote stand at London Heathrow Airport. The nose gear of the aircraft was seen collapsing, leaving the front tip of the plane resting on the ground. It is not known what exact damage was caused, but images on social media showed the plane tilting forward while crew members rushed to solve the situation.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

ICAO Probe into Forced Diversion of a Ryanair 737 Progresses

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has issued requests for information (RFIs) to countries with “direct ties” to the May 23 forced diversion by Belarus of a Ryanair Boeing 737, ICAO said in a statement Wednesday. The requests come as part of a so-called fact-finding investigation launched by the ICAO Secretariat at the behest of the ICAO Council on May 27.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

ICAO Targets June 23 For Initial Ryanair Belarus Incident Report

Investigators working on ICAO’s probe into the forced-landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk are aiming to publish an interim report of their findings on the one-month anniversary of the incident. Ryanair flight FR4978, which was scheduled to fly from Athens in Greece to Vilnius in Lithuania, was... Subscription Required.
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

UN Aviation Agency To Release Ryanair Diversion Interim Report Next Week

The UN aviation agency said Wednesday it will release an interim report next week on the diversion of a Ryanair flight by Belarus that caused a global outcry. The United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization last month launched a "fact-finding investigation" into the forced grounding of the Athens to Vilnius flight, which was carrying dissident Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who were subsequently arrested after the plane landed.
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Father of woman arrested off plane in Belarus appeals to Lukashenko for her release

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The father of a woman who was arrested along with a dissident journalist in Belarus after the grounding of a Ryanair flight has appealed to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to meet him in person and to pardon his daughter. Sofia Sapega, 23-year-old a student, was arrested on May 23 with her boyfriend, blogger Roman Protasevich, when their plane was forced to land in Belarus. The incident prompted outrage in the West.
Aerospace & Defensech-aviation.com

Ryanair adds first B737 MAX 8-200

Ryanair Holdings has taken delivery of its first, and the world's first, B737-8-200. The first of 210 of the type the Irish budget carrier holding has on order from Boeing, EI-HEN (msn 62301) was ferried from Seattle Boeing Field to Dublin Int'l on June 16. Overall, Ryanair said that owing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
WDBO

Ryanair CEO says diverted flight had to land in Belarus

LONDON — (AP) — The pilot of a Ryanair flight that was diverted to Belarus last month, leading to the arrest of a dissident Belarusian journalist, had no alternative but to land the plane in Minsk, the head of the budget airline said Tuesday. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary appeared before...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Ryanair boss calls Belarus diversion ‘a state-sponsored hijacking’

Ryanair’s chief executive has described the forced diversion of Ryanair flight FR4978 to Minsk as “a state-sponsored hijacking”.Michael O’Leary was giving evidence to a special enquiry by the Transport Select Committee into the incident.The routine flight departed Athens for the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on 23 May. Among the 132 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 737 were the prominent opposition activist, Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.The aircraft was 60 miles from its intended destination of Vilnius when the crew were informed of a potential security threat on board. The captain was urged to divert to the nearest...
Aerospace & DefenseAv Herald

Incident: Ryanair B738 near Bordeaux on Jun 10th 2021, suspected fuel leak

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800, registration EI-EKI performing flight FR-2925 from Brussels (Belgium) to Lisbon (Portugal), was enroute at FL370 over the Bay of Biscay about 140nm west of Bordeaux (France) when the crew declared emergency and decided to divert to Bordeaux. The aircraft landed safely on Bordeaux's runway 29 about 40 minutes later, vacated the runway and taxied to the apron.
Industrynewpaper24.com

Nations shun Belarus’ air house as EU mulls sanctions over Ryanair ‘piracy’ – NEWPAPER24

Nations shun Belarus’ air house as EU mulls sanctions over Ryanair ‘piracy’. European leaders threatened on Monday to restrict worldwide air visitors over Belarus and presumably limit its floor transport, after a Ryanair passenger aircraft was compelled to land in an incident denounced by Western international locations as “state piracy”.Western leaders reached for the strongest language to sentence Sunday’s incident, through which a Belarusian warplane intercepted a flight between Greece and Lithuania and compelled it down in Minsk, the place a dissident journalist was arrested.Nations known as for…
Militarypopularresistance.org

Roman Protasevich, Casualty Of The Ryanair Incident, Is Spilling The Beans

‘Western’ media, as well as other regime change activist claim that Protasevich must have been tortured to say what he says. However, aside from light handcuff marks at his wrists there is no evidence of that. Protasevich had previously been wounded when he fought in the fascist Ukrainian Azov battalion against the Donbas secessionists. He is a tough guy who will not be impressed by handcuffs which, by the way, police everywhere use for good reasons.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

EU bans Belarus overflights following Ryanair ‘hijack’

European airlines will be banned from flying over Belarus, as sanctions tighten on the country following the recent “hijack” of a Ryanair plane.EU ambassadors today adopted a plan to ban the bloc’s airlines from overflying the country, three diplomats said.Belarus airlines will also be banned from flying over EU territory and landing in European airports.The response is part of wider economic sanctions against Belarus, after a warplane was scrambled to force the diversion of a passenger jet carrying a dissident journalist.The skies above Belarus have been much quieter than usual, after airlines decided to skirt its airspace following the incident.The...