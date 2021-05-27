LA Rams add another defensive back Kareem Orr from free agency
Mandatory Credit: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Gw53011. The LA Rams are no longer holding the number of their rostered players at just 88. Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, that number of signed players is or soon will climb to 80. You see, the Rams have added former Tennessee Titans defensive back Kareem Orr to the roster. And this was not a name we expected, but adding another defensive back most certainly was.