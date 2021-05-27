Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LA Rams add another defensive back Kareem Orr from free agency

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMandatory Credit: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Gw53011. The LA Rams are no longer holding the number of their rostered players at just 88. Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, that number of signed players is or soon will climb to 80. You see, the Rams have added former Tennessee Titans defensive back Kareem Orr to the roster. And this was not a name we expected, but adding another defensive back most certainly was.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Athletic#The La Rams#Nfl Free Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Ramsey recruits Stephon Gilmore to Rams with Patriots CB skipping minicamp

The Los Angeles Rams already have an outstanding cornerback tandem in Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams, but imagine adding a former Defensive Player of the Year to the secondary. Ramsey seems to be in favor of that idea, and Stephon Gilmore might just be his next recruiting target. After it was reported Monday that Gilmore will skip the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp, Ramsey wasted no time reaching out to the stud cornerback on Twitter.
NFLYardbarker

Jadeveon Clowney: Browns Defense Reminds Me Of 2019 49ers

On September 1, 2019, the Houston Texans traded Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks. As a part of the Seahawks, Jadeveon Clowney had the opportunity to witness the greatness of the San Francisco 49ers defense that brought the team to the Super Bowl. As a part of his fourth team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots rumors: This Stephon Gilmore trade to Rams a win-win situation

The New England Patriots face a holdout from mandatory mini-camp of top cornerback and one of the league’s best, Stephon Gilmore. Should the team not be able to resolve its differences with the star corner (or maybe even if they can), trading Gilmore to the Los Angeles Rams might just be positive for both teams.
NFLallfans.co

Jon Gruden’s Rebuilding Offensive Line

Only a few short years ago, the Raiders had what was considered one of the best offensive lines in the National Football League. That’s when center Rodney Hudson, guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson, and tackles Kolton Miller and Trent Brown were all healthy, and playing well together for the Silver and Black.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

LA Rams Head Coach Sean Mcvay Joins Inside Access

The NFL season is right around the corner and we’ve got you covered with all things Baltimore Ravens and NFL on 105.7 The Fan. Sean McVay is one of the best young head coaches in the league and he joined Inside Access on Friday to talk about his Los Angeles Rams.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
NBAHoopsHype

Quinndary Weatherspoon Free Agency

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract. Kenyon Martin: Unfortunately, the possibility of something like that happening is staring the NBA right in the face. And the league needs to take swift and decisive action to prevent anything like that from ever happening again. At some point, the league is going to have to consider banning fans from attendance as a punishment for misconduct. It’s the only way to nip all this craziness in the bud. Talk is one thing. Physicality is something completely different. And things have been getting a little too physical lately.
NFLPosted by
Times of San Diego

MarketInk: Fox 5 San Diego to Televise LA Rams Preseason Games

KSWB-TV Fox 5 San Diego has announced it will broadcast the Los Angeles Rams’ three NFL preseason games on three consecutive Saturdays in August. The station’s schedule for telecast times and dates includes: 7 p.m., Aug. 14, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers; 7 p.m., Aug. 21 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders; 6 p.m., Aug. 28 vs. the Denver Broncos.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams: Why No Julio Jones trade was the right choice

Okay, the saga is over. In the end, the LA Rams exhibited a remarkable amount of willpower and self-control as they were one of the only teams to be reported as saying “Thanks, but no thanks!” to the Atlanta Falcons over the chance to trade for Julio Jones. What a surprising turn of events that turned into?
NFLchatsports.com

LA Rams: Did Jared Goff or Sean McVay hold the other back?

The presumption that the LA Rams offense was blessed with head coach Sean McVay’s genius and cursed with Jared Goff‘s poor decisions is pretty much the consensus among NFL circles right now. In fact, even as the Rams traded a very successful starting quarterback Jared Goff plus three very valuable draft picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford, many of the articles about the Goff transfer to the Lions roster were about how quickly the Lions could shed the worthless Goff.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams: RB Xavier Jones won’t be denied in 2021

There is always that one underdog who seems to get stronger as the odds to success shrink. One athlete who seems to be fueled by disbelief and disrespect, a player whose path to a professional sports career is overgrown with obstacles that would prevent a lesser man from realizing his dream.
NFLallfans.co

Rams could add free-agent depth with starters expected to rest during preseason

Sean McVay isn’t the first coach to rest his starters during the preseason, but he’s taken that approach to a new level with the Rams by keeping his top players on the sideline and not playing them at all. It’s a guarded approach by the innovative young coach, an attempt to avoid injuries to players who will contribute in a big way.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Free Agent Linebacker Chris Orr would be a perfect fit for the cash-strapped Steelers

With Devin Bush returning from injury, Vince Williams and Robert Spillane being brought back, and Buddy Johnson being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, inside linebacker is not considered a huge need for the Pittsburgh Steelers headed into 2021. However, if the Steelers choose to keep five inside linebackers, which is not abnormal, signing a free agent that can contribute on special teams would make sense. Marcus Allen is not a lock to make the roster at either safety or linebacker, and Ulysses Gilbert cannot stay healthy.
NFLYardbarker

Should Falcons target offensive or defensive free agents with cap savings from Julio Jones trade?

The Julio Jones trade created much-needed cap space to sign the Falcons 2021 rookie class. However, I’ve already discussed it wasn’t the only way Terry Fontenot could’ve created the cap space — i.e., Julio Jones restructure, Grady Jarrett extension/restructure, etc. Regardless, Jones is now in Tennessee, and Atlanta has enough money to sign their rookie class, but there is an excess of anywhere between $7.75 million and $9.03 million after signing the 2021 draft class.
NBAchatsports.com

Wesley Matthews wants to return to the Lakers in free agency and ‘run it back’

Wesley Matthews was really hoping to win his first championship with the Lakers this season. Unfortunately for him, the team fell short in its title defense, with any chance they had of repeating destroyed by injuries to their stars. In the end, it left him wistful for what could have been, and hoping the team gets a chance to see what they can do if they’re healthy.
NFLallfans.co

LA Rams: Les Snead stole OL Austin Corbett from Browns for a 5th-round pick

The LA Rams had every reason to panic during their 2019 NFL season after the offensive line was ravaged with injuries. In the heart of the epidemic, the LA Rams front office mobilized and began to add offensive linemen to the roster. One signing was Arizona Cardinals practice squad offensive lineman Coleman Shelton. That move helped reinforce the Rams thinning ranks at offensive center.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris Brings New Energy to Rams OTAs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Something didn’t look right to Raheem Morris. While helping to direct a footwork drills with linebackers coach Mike Shula, the Los Angeles Rams new defensive coordinator stopped Kenny Young, asking him to do the drill over. “You got to keep one foot on the ground at...