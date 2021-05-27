LA Rams add another defensive back Kareem Orr from free agency

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract. Kenyon Martin: Unfortunately, the possibility of something like that happening is staring the NBA right in the face. And the league needs to take swift and decisive action to prevent anything like that from ever happening again. At some point, the league is going to have to consider banning fans from attendance as a punishment for misconduct. It’s the only way to nip all this craziness in the bud. Talk is one thing. Physicality is something completely different. And things have been getting a little too physical lately.