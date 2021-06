K9 Odin will be retiring after 6 years of service to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. Odin has had 104 direct criminal apprehensions during his time of service. He will remain with his handler Sergeant Adam Slater. After Odin retires in July, K9 Cena will be reporting for duty. Cena is coming from McKinney K9 and will be trained in tracking and apprehension by Master Trainer Molly McKinney. Cena is a rescue from a shelter in Lathrop, California. The Dutch Shepherd began her training in 2019. She will be placed with Sgt. Slater in July.