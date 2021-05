As NFT art becomes more and more widely accepted by the art world, it stands to reason that new platforms and institutions will necessarily spring up in order to display and sell these digital items to audiences in novel ways. On Monday evening, Todd Morley, the co-founder of the investment firm Guggenheim Partners, told Bloomberg TV that he’s invested in the development of a blockchain network tower in New York City that will also house the world’s largest NFT museum. Incidentally, Morley, who’s also the chairman of the Overline Network blockchain project, also said that the tower will be New York’s tallest building.