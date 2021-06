Most of the time, a trend does not last long and is just a phase. But there are trends that have become the norm. Take for example, the Internet. It started out as trend, but it has since created new industries and a whole new way of living. In fact, it has catapulted the world into the new age of technology where everything is online. eSports is a product of the Internet that has become a billion-dollar market. The same goes for blockchain technology, touted to be the next best thing since the Internet. With a stable and fixed protocol, it can power a burgeoning market like eSports, as well as create a world that is fully on-chain.