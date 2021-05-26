Theta Labs’ Wes Levitt on TFUEL and the future of NFTs in 2022

Justin Banon is the CEO and Co-Founder of Boson Protocol, a dCommerce ecosystem using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) encoded with game theory. At the advent of Web 2.0, the now ubiquitous e-commerce platforms were presented and sold as a fairer alternative to how business was done up to that point. The premise seemed simple: connect buyers and sellers and automate the process as much as possible by using cutting edge software to create a fair and competitive sharing economy that would benefit all parties. However, it didn't play out quite like that.