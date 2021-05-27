'I just want answers': Eugene Simpson's family left mystified after deadly shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg police say three teens are facing charges after a feud on social media resulted in gunfire erupting. CMPD says shots rang out around 3:15 on Monday, June 14 along Fairwood Avenue near South Tryon Street. Officers say they found multiple crime scenes and determined two suspect had fled the area in two different directions. They eventually found a 14-year-old who was shot in the chest and a 17-year-old who was shot in both legs. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment for their serious injuries.