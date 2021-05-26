Cancel
Shelby, OH

School year wrapping up in Shelby

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuses depart Shelby Middle School on the final day of school in the 2020-21 academic year as teachers and staff say farewell to their students on May 26. Check for education coverage in the Shelby Daily Globe and shelbydailyglobe.com.

