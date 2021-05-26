School year wrapping up in Shelby

SIDNEY — For National Foster Care Month, a local agency is working to set up foster youth for success. “Our goal as an agency is to provide a youth with a duffel bag every time they enter a home. What some people might not know is that, when a foster family receives a call that they’re getting a child coming into their home, sometimes they have no notice. They get the phone call, and then an hour later, the kid is there. They don’t have time to run out to WalMart and get certain supplies to help the youth feel comfortable,” Sylvia Roop, foster parent recruiter for SAFY, said.