Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Total, Chevron suspend payments to Myanmar junta from gas project

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 days ago

French oil and gas group Total (TOTF.PA) and U.S. energy company Chevron (CVX.N) have suspended some payments from a gas joint venture that would have reached Myanmar's junta, earning praise from pro-democracy activists for taking an important first step.

International companies doing business in the country have come under pressure from rights groups and Myanmar's parallel civilian government to review their operations to stop payments flowing to a military government that seized power on Feb. 1.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the army overthrew the elected government and detained its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and the junta has responded with brutal force to daily protests, marches and strikes nationwide in support of the ousted civilian administration.

In a statement, Total said "in light of the unstable context in Myanmar" after a joint proposal with Chevron shareholders at the meeting of the Moattama Gas Transportation Company voted to suspend all cash distributions.

Total is the biggest shareholder with 31.24%, while Chevron holds 28%. Thailand's PTTEP and Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise hold the remainder.

"Total condemns the violence and human rights abuses occurring in Myanmar and reaffirms that it will comply with any decision that may be taken by the relevant international and national authorities, including applicable sanctions issued by the EU or the U.S. authorities," the statement said.

Chevron in a statement said: "The humanitarian crisis in Myanmar requires a collective response to improve the welfare of the people of Myanmar."

The U.S. company also said: "Any actions should be carefully considered to ensure the people of Myanmar are not further disadvantaged by unintended and unpredictable consequences of well-intentioned decisions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfOhk_0aCfqTqX00
A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013. Chevron will report earnings on April 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rystad Energy analyst Readul Islam said the energy companies'move appeared to break new ground, given that there so far haven’t been any international sanctions targeting hydrocarbon operations in Myanmar.

"The mood music appears to have shifted, particularly given operator Total’s past history of staunchly defending its Myanmar operations," he said.

Justice for Myanmar, an activists group, welcomed the decision to suspend payments of dividends, which it said would curb one source of revenue to the junta.

"But we note that this is only a minor portion of the revenue that the junta is receiving from Total’s operations in Myanmar, which also includes the state’s share of gas revenues, royalties and corporate income taxes," Justice For Myanmar spokesperson Yadanar Maung said in a statement.

Located off Myanmar's southwest coast in the Gulf of Martaban, the Yadana fields produce gas for delivery to power plants in Thailand. They also supply Myanmar's domestic market, via an offshore pipeline built and operated by state energy firm Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise. Total said it was continuing to maintain the production of the Yadana gas field "so as not to disrupt the electricity supply that is vital to the local populations of Myanmar and Thailand."

PTTEP did not respond to requests for comment.

Myanmar's political crisis has also frozen Total's plans for further development options in another potential big field Block A-6, Rystad's Islam said.

"In the past, the majors could have waited out political disturbances...but today, there’s the additional parameter of energy transition which may mean (they) now have the option of foregoing developments and 'greening' their portfolios."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Myanmar#European Union#Military Government#French#Total#Pttep#Rystad Energy#Islam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Thailand
Related
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Resident: Junta burns Myanmar village in escalating violence

BANGKOK — (AP) — Government troops have burned most of a village in Myanmar's heartland, a resident said Wednesday, confirming reports by independent media and on social networks. The action appeared to be an attempt to suppress resistance against the ruling military junta. Government-controlled media reported the fires were set...
SportsInternational Business Times

Myanmar Footballer To Seek Asylum In Japan: Reports

A goalkeeper from Myanmar's national team who raised an anti-coup salute during a match outside Tokyo has refused to fly home and will seek asylum in Japan, local media reported. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, sparking huge protests and...
Militarymix929.com

Myanmar junta accuses ethnic armies over bombings

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s junta on Saturday accused some of the country’s two dozen ethnic armed groups of providing training to its opponents to carry out a wave of bombings that it said had targeted public buildings including schools. Bomb attacks have become a daily occurrence as the army struggles to...
WorldVoice of America

Myanmar Communities Take Up Arms to Resist Junta

BANGKOK - Communities across Myanmar are forming armed bands with mostly crude guns and explosives in an increasingly violent resistance to the military junta that toppled the country’s democratically elected government more than four months ago, raising fears of a sweeping civil war. Dominated by Myanmar’s ethnic Burman majority, the...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Wounded Myanmar protesters fear arrest in junta hospitals

Protesters shot during rallies against Myanmar's military regime are avoiding treatment for their wounds, fearing arrest if they visit junta-run hospitals and searching desperately for sympathetic doctors to operate on them in secret. Many others with serious injuries are scared to seek free treatment at military hospitals, for fear their wounds will betray their involvement in anti-coup protests.
WorldInternational Business Times

Myanmar Junta Hits Suu Kyi With Graft Charges

The Myanmar junta has hit deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi with corruption charges over claims she accepted illegal payments of gold and more than half a million dollars in cash, state media reported Thursday. The country has been in turmoil since the generals ousted Suu Kyi on February...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Yinson bags contracts from Total for FPSO projects in Angola, Suriname

KUALA LUMPUR (June 9): Yinson Holdings Bhd has been selected by French oil and gas giant Total to perform preliminary front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) for two floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) projects to be installed in Angola and Suriname. The energy infrastructure and energy company said the Angola project...
Politicswibqam.com

Regional envoys urged Myanmar junta to free prisoners, follow agreement

(Reuters) – Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called on Myanmar’s junta to free all political prisoners and discussed implementing a regional “consensus” to end turmoil since the Feb. 1 coup, the regional bloc said. Myanmar’s junta has shown little sign of heeding April’s five-point agreement among...
Militarydallassun.com

At least three killed as Myanmar villagers battle junta forces

Recent clashes between Myanmar soldiers and villagers have resulted in three civilians dying, pushing the death toll to 12. The nation of Myanmar has been in its darkest period since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power. This incident occurred at the beginning of February, and...
PoliticsFox5 KVVU

ASEAN envoys meet Myanmar junta leader to press for dialogue

BANGKOK (AP) — Representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met with Myanmar’s junta leader on Friday, six weeks after an emergency regional summit on the coup in the country drew promises of progress toward a solution but produced no tangible results. State broadcaster MRTV showed Senior Gen. Min...
Politicskdal610.com

Myanmar junta opponents say no faith in ASEAN as envoys visit

(Reuters) – Opponents of Myanmar’s junta said on Friday they had lost faith in Southeast Asian efforts to end the crisis in the country, as two regional envoys met the military ruler Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyitaw. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has led the main...
WorldWSLS

UN proposal seeks arms embargo and democracy in Myanmar

CAMEROON – The U.N. General Assembly is expected to approve a resolution calling on Myanmar’s junta to restore the country’s democratic transition and for all countries “to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar,” diplomats said. The draft resolution also condemns deadly violence by security forces and calls on the...
Worldnewagebd.net

UN assembly to vote on resolution condemning Myanmar junta

The UN General Assembly will vote Friday on a non-binding resolution condemning the military junta in Myanmar and calling on member states to curb the ‘flow of arms’ into the violence-wracked country, diplomats said. The vote will come on the same day that the Security Council holds informal talks on...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Demand in Indian city gas sector could double: Petronet LNG

The expansion of the CGD network will help drive the demand for gas in this sector, the company said. Demand for gas in the Indian city gas distribution (CGD) could double in another five to seven years, Vinod Mishra, director finance... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe.