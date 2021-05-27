Gov. Walz to announce new vaccine incentives Thursday

Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he plans to end the emergency powers that he has used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug. 1. The powers, which the Democratic governor has wielded since March 2020, have been under fire from Republicans over the past year. GOP legislators say Walz has made unilateral decisions they oppose on issues like business regulations and school closures, and has cut lawmakers out of the process. Senate Republicans tried again Friday to end Walz's powers quickly.