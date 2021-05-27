Cancel
Lottery

Gov. Walz to announce new vaccine incentives Thursday

valleynewslive.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST PAUL, Minn. (KARE) - Governor Tim Walz will announce new incentives in a press briefing on Thursday for people who get vaccinated, starting Memorial Day weekend. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the first 100,000 Minnesotans to get vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible for a wide range of vaccine incentives of their choosing, including state park passes, fishing licenses and fair tickets.

www.valleynewslive.com
