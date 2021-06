My friend Katy Rensten, who has died of cancer aged 57, was a solicitor turned barrister who specialised in family law and the family justice system. Her commitment to her clients and their cases was well known among her colleagues, as was her calm determination to find the best outcome for all parties – something that ensured she was often valued as much by her opponents as by those she represented. Similarly outstanding were her generosity and kindness to junior members of the family bar, as well as her support for law students from diverse backgrounds.