The Los Angeles Lakers, like all of last season’s conference finalists, fell short this time around in the playoffs and now face an offseason full of questions once again. The NBA’s schedule did the Lakers no favors as they were forced back into action only 71 days after winning the championship in the Orlando bubble. Although Los Angeles started the 2020-21 season strong, they ultimately could not weather through the numerous injuries the roster sustained and eventually were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round.