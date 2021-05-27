Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Charles County, MO

Veterans group offering drop-off for worn or damaged U.S. flags on June 14

By St. Charles County Government Communications
70 West Sentinel
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a worn or damaged U.S. flag and don’t know where or how to dispose of it properly, the military veterans of St. Charles County Government are ready to help. The County’s Veterans Best Practices Working Group is hosting its annual Flag Collection for the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Flag Day, Monday, June 14. The event takes place at a drive-by collection site, located at the corner of Monroe and Second Streets in St. Charles. The flags will be properly disposed of at a ceremony later this year.

www.70westsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
County
Saint Charles County, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Flags#Military Veterans#The County Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Galveston, TXPosted by
The Hill

Federal government to observe Juneteenth holiday on Friday

The federal government will give employees the day off on Friday after President Biden signs a bill making Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in America, a federal holiday. “Today @POTUS will sign the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. As the 19th...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran vote set to hand presidency to judge under U.S. sanctions

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Iranians voted on Friday in an election expected to deliver the presidency to a hardline judge subject to U.S. sanctions, though many are likely to ignore the ballot amid economic hardship and calls for a boycott by liberals at home and abroad. With uncertainty surrounding...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.