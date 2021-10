The Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Florida Panthers 4-1 Tuesday night in a game that saw Florida do what Tampa Bay has done so well for years; get a lead and refuse to allow the opponent to crawl back into the game. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves on 31 shots, while Spencer Knight stopped 30 of 31 shots to win his first start of the season. This was the fourth consecutive game that Tampa Bay failed to score first, or even attain a lead. The last lead the Lightning held was in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO