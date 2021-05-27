Cancel
'Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Carle dies

By MARK KENNEDY
Roanoke Times
 2021-05-27

NEW YORK — Eric Carle, the beloved children’s author and illustrator whose classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died at age 91. Carle’s family says he died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton,...

roanoke.com
