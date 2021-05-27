'Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Carle dies

We’re always on the search for side dishes that are quick and easy to pull together, and this recipe for Whole30 Roasted Radishes and Rainbow Carrots from Irvin Lin of Eat the Love is this week’s winner. Radishes are a versatile root veggie, but are often overlooked, as most of us have only been introduced to them in their raw state. Irvin tells us, “Radishes can be a polarizing vegetable, with their sharp peppery bite. If you’re not a fan of raw radishes, perhaps roasted radishes will change your mind. The vegetable mellows in the heat, caramelizing slightly on the pan, turning into a buttery bite of delight. I roasted radishes with Brussels sprouts on my blog Eat the Love, but here I paired them with rainbow carrots for a little earthy sweetness. I think I might actually like these better!”