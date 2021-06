Priscila Dissele Florêncio, 34, was vaccinated against covid-19 in early June, in São Paulo. For her, that moment, awaited with expectation by millions of Brazilians, did not come loaded with joy. “I would trade my vaccine for the life of my father and my older sister,” he explains. José Carlos Dissele, who died at 64, and Vanessa Dissele Palason, at 41, are part of the 500,800 deaths from the new coronavirus in Brazil, a figure that was reached this Saturday, according to data from the Ministry of Health. José Carlos, with previous cormobilities, died in December after complications caused by the disease. Vanessa, healthy, died on June 1, after the team that supplied oxygen to patients with covid-19 at the ICU where she was admitted had mechanical problems. The incident killed two other people.