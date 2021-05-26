newsbreak-logo
Preston Achter • Priory tennis

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sophomore, Achter won the Class 2 boys singles state title, defeating Ladue freshman Max Chen in the finals, 6-4, 6-2. Achter lost just 13 games and did not lose a set in his four matches at the state tournament. Priory won both the Class 2 singles and doubles championships and will go for the Class 2 triple crown Friday and Saturday as it competes for the team championship. During the regular season, Achter went 10-2 in singles, finishing second at both the MICDS Tournament of Champions and the Metro League Tournament. Both of his losses came to Class 3 state champion Evan Erb of MICDS.

