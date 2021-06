WEST LIBERTY — It didn't take long for Jahsiah Galvan to make it back to state. After being a part of a West Liberty shuttle hurdle relay that took third at the Class 2A state track and field meet last Saturday, Galvan and the Comets are off the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament after beating the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks 3-0 in the Substate 6 final at West Liberty's Memorial Field on Wednesday night.