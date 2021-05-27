Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Country artist Zach Neil releases playful new radio single, 'Half Bad'

By Amy Barnett
yourconroenews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleLike musical artists of all genres, country music singer Zach Neil is excited to finally be back on the road. He is booking shows across Texas and beyond and is thrilled to be sharing his brand new single, “Half Bad.”. This new tune shows off Zach’s easygoing, fun side and...

www.yourconroenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Country Radio#Musical Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicnextmosh.com

Resolve release new video single “Beautiful Hell”

While they experimented with their sound on the previous single “Seasick Sailor,” the band is bringing back the riffs and a healthy dose of screaming vocals on “Beautiful Hell.” It’s a tribal, percussive track that highlights all of Resolve’s strengths as a band. It boasts an aggressive start that leads into a dreamy chorus with intricate vocal harmonies, and then explodes into an anthemic chorus.
Theater & Danceguitargirlmag.com

BXB LOVE RELEASES NEW SINGLE “LOSERS”

Today, BXB LOVE — the nom de plume of Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and artist Natasha Pheko — releases her new single, “Losers.”. Through genre-bending musical production, reflective lyricism, and multidisciplinary creative works, BXB LOVE captures the charm, discomfort, and introspection of being 20-something in the year 20-something. She steps outside the proverbial box, allowing her artistic expression to honestly reflect the world around her. By choosing a purposefully ambiguous and androgynous pseudonym, LOVE is able to explore the fluidity that is the human experience and liberate herself from the unspoken expectations placed on women of color in the music industry.
MusicMetalSucks

Danko Jones Release New Single “Saturday”

Today, rock juggernauts Danko Jones release their newest single “Saturday” along with a music video. Fans can watch and listen below. The track is the second single off of the band’s highly anticipated album, Power Trio out August 27th via Sonic Unyon Records. The music video was directed (filmed, produced...
Musicthatericalper.com

Country Artist Myranda Christi Gives a “Pure” Reminder with New Single

It’s by “Pure” coincidence that Myranda Christi found this the perfect song to kick off her career as a recording artist…. The Bowden, Alberta-based songbird, who managed to make her way to becoming a close-contestant for her country’s version of Idol, says she knew “Pure” — available now — was the track to make her debut.
Musichawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Natalie Ai Kamauu releases new single

Extras sought for new CBS crime drama ‘NCIS: Hawaii’. Interested in being part of a major production in the islands? Casting directors are currently looking for extras to appear in the new CBS series “NCIS: Hawaii.”. Entertainment News By Billy V. Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:00 AM HST. Nalani...
Musicthehypemagazine.com

Bamby H20 Releases New Single “For Free”

After the success of singles Over It & Beach Vibez released last year. New York artist Bamby H2O is back at it again with his latest single For Free. This song comes on the heels of Ecstasy released earlier this year. Bamby H20 has been making music for some time now and has developed a large fan base in support of his movement. Bamby plans on releasing more music later this year. To keep up with Bamby H20, you can follow him on Instagram @bambyh2o.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOURNEY To Release New Single Next Week

JOURNEY will release new single on Thursday, June 24. It will be the first track to be made available featuring the band's current lineup consisting of guitarist Neal Schon, singer Arnel Pineda and keyboardist Jonathan Cain alongside JOURNEY's latest additions, drummer/producer Narada Michael Walden, returning bassist Randy Jackson and keyboardist and singer Jason Derlatka.
Musicshutter16.com

SMITH & MYERS (Brent Smith & Zach Myers) Release “Bad At Love” Music Video

Multi-Platinum Artists Brent Smith and Zach Myers As DuoSmith & Myers. Single Impacting Hot AC Radio Nationwide Double Album Volume 1 & 2 Out Now. New York, NY – [June 16, 2021] –Smith & Myers – the duo comprised of multi-platinum artistsBrent Smith and Zach Myers – has released the official music video for their single “Bad At Love,” off their 2020 full-length album Smith & Myers Volume 2 (Atlantic Records). The vulnerable pop-rock track touches on the difficulties of staying in a romantic relationship while the visual, filmed at a 71-year-old drive-in theater in Tennessee, shows snapshots of others experiencing and overcoming those trials and tribulations. PRESS HERE to watch the “Bad At Love” music video, directed by DJay Brawner. “Bad At Love,” which has garnered nearly 6 million global streams and been featured on Spotify’s “Rockin Vibes” and Apple Music’s “Breaking Hard Rock” and “New In Rock” playlists, is now impacting Hot AC Radio nationwide. PRESS HERE to listen to “Bad At Love (2021 Mix),” a new version of the song just released last week. “We’re excited for people to hear this new take on ‘Bad At Love’ and to watch the music video, which we really enjoyed creating,” shares Brent. “When we were making the record, this song had almost an Americana vibe, but we had an idea of changing the mix and presenting it in a different, more modern way for 2021. For the video, we wanted to showcase more than one example of love. It features three different scenarios with three different couples showcasing the diversity in each storyline. As the video unfolds, you don’t exactly know where the relationships will end up. That’s the beauty of the reveal in the finale.” “Lyrically, Brent was writing about things in his life that maybe we wouldn’t really touch on with Shinedown and I think ‘Bad At Love’ came out to be an incredibly naked and honest song,” adds Zach. “If you’re bad at love, just realize that it’s okay. It only makes you better.”
Musicglobalazmedia.com

EDGE OF PARADISE Release New Single ‘DIGITAL PARADISE’

While Edge Of Paradise puts the finishing touches on their forthcoming studio album, “The Unknown“, which is due out this fall, the band has released a new single and music video, ‘Digital Paradise’. The song and video serve as a prelude of what to expect from the band’s upcoming opus, which seems them having taken a massive leap across the board in songwriting and performance. Watch the video for ‘Digital Paradise‘ HERE: https://youtu.be/vPRLypNTxg8.
Musicrespect-mag.com

YSL Recording Artist Unfoonk Releases New Single + Video “Temperature”; Announces New Mixtape My Struggle This Friday 6/19   

Young Stoner Life Records recording artist Unfoonk releases his new single “Temperature” accompanied by the music video. The new song is the first release off of his forthcoming mixtape My Struggle to be released this Friday 6/18. This new release comes off the back of his standout introspective song “Real” which features Young Stoner Life Records CEO and Unfoonk’s blood brother Young Thug from the label’s compilation album Slime Language 2 released earlier this year. With this new song “Temperature” Unfoonk’s versatility is on full display. While many have come to know him for his soulful delivery, on “Temperature” Unfoonk debuts a more calibrated flow.
Musicmycommunitysource.com

NEW Single from Morningside Lane “Temperamental” RELEASED

Morningside Lane have announced their new single “Temperamental” to be released on June 18th. Up-and-coming band Morningside Lane has announced their new single “Temperamental” released on June 18th to all streaming platforms. The uptempo, pop-leaning track is the New Jersey act’s first release from their upcoming second full-length project. Fans will be excited to hear the 5-piece outfit explore an 80’s-inspired modern pop sound, all while staying true to their rock roots.
Musicearmilk.com

daste. release the dainty new single "holding on to you"

Ahead of their debut album release, Australian trio daste. share their fifth and final single "holding on to you". Featuring Brisbane artist Uhkirra, the track is a dainty single wrapped within a story of someone struggling to move on. As break up songs go, they're usually a in-your-face-i'm-better-off-without-you scenario, but...
Norman, OKstaticdive.com

Bad Athlete Drop New Single – Don’t Call Me Friend

Bad Athlete is a four piece Indie Rock band from Norman, Oklahoma. The group first got together four years ago and made their recording debut in 2018 with a self titled EP. That record introduced a creative band with a unique mix of Lo-Fi Indie and classic Alternative Rock. Band members include married couple Matt (vocals and guitar) and Kristen Howard (bass and vocals), Sean Barker (guitar) and Isaac Nelson (drums).
Musictopwirenews.com

#1 Radio And Sales Chart Artist Releases Father’s Day Ode To Vietnam Veterans

Last month, Pittsburgh music veteran John Vento fulfilled his promise of releasing a gospel song. “Let God Drive,” written by Vento and long-time collaborators David Granati and Matt Wohlfarth, shot straight to the top of the UK ITunes Christian/Gospel songs chart. It followed suit on the Christian Radio Chart, hitting the top in its first week of release. Now, Vento is stripping things back from the highly produced “Let God Drive.”
Musicgratefulweb.com

Thomas Harpole releases new single, "Headlights"

CRASH! Thomas Harpole's new single “Headlights” is a collision of Funk, Latin, Cuban, and Jazz sounds that you would hear walking down the streets of Havana, Cuba on a Friday night. "I took a trip to Cuba and there was music everywhere. Not only that, but amazing energy and smiles and sounds that I wanted to capture in a song." Making the song was no easy feat either, according to Harpole. "It took 300 audio tracks to make this, along with 12 musicians, 16 instruments, 3 video cameras, 800 shots we had to edit down, and about 100 hours of work between studio time and production... we swung for the fence!"