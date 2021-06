DENVER — Let’s face it. The nuts and bolts for this series are behind us, at least to this point with the Phoenix Suns up 3-0 over the Denver Nuggets. We’ll find out as the postseason goes on if there’s a team up for the task of stopping the Suns’ dynamic ball screen offense through Chris Paul and Devin Booker, but it certainly does not appear to be the Nuggets, and it wasn’t the Los Angeles Lakers either.