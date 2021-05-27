Cancel
Lipscomb County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Lipscomb by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lipscomb FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAVER, NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 950 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Perryton and Booker.

alerts.weather.gov
City
Lipscomb, TX
County
Lipscomb County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
#Heavy Rain#South Central#Doppler Radar#Flood Advisory#Lipscomb Flood Advisory
