Hale County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Hale by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Hale A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE COUNTY At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Halfway, or 8 miles northwest of Hale Center, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Halfway. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN

alerts.weather.gov
Hale Center, TX
Hale County, TX
Texas Cars
#Tornadoes#Tornado Warning#The Tornado#Extreme Weather
