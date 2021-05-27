Cancel
Red Willow County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Red Willow A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTY At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cambridge, or 25 miles east of McCook, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bartley. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

