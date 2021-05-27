Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rainy, cloudy, windy and chilly

By Candace Monacelli
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fPHN_0aCflY9X00

Rain developed overnight and continues into this morning’s commute. In addition to the rain, temperatures will start off mostly in the 40s today and the wind will become quite gusty out of the northeast. Through the afternoon on Friday, the heaviest rain will shift to our east, but showers and patches of drizzle will linger, along with the northeasterly wind. Highs will struggle into the low 50s. For reference, the record "lowest" high temperature for the date is 52 (set back in 1965), and we may not be too far from that. The weekend looks dry, brighter, and warmer with temperatures recovering into the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs. Memorial Day looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy, raw, and cold with widespread morning rain tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs only in the low 50s. Winds northeast at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Chilly temperatures with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog and perhaps lingering morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Temperature#Severe Weather#Fox47news Website#Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentNewsday

Long Island weather: Warm today, with rain late tonight

Friday on Long Island should be a fine and slightly warmer day, though showers may arrive around 11 p.m. and continue off and on at least into late Saturday morning, the forecasters said. "Highs will be in the lower 80s for most locations with portions of urban northeast New Jersey...
EnvironmentWDSU

A rainy and windy Friday

Potential tropical cyclone number 3 is moving across the western Gulf of Mexico at 14mph. A tropical or subtropical storm is likely to form early Friday afternoon. Heavy rain will likely affect portions of the Gulf Coast today and Saturday. Besides heavy rainfall, flash flooding, coastal flooding, and strong damaging...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Cloudy forecast for Ocala? Jump on it!

(OCALA, FL.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Ocala, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.