MLB roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s

Miguel Sano belted a three-run homer and Michael Pineda tossed six strong innings as the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Pineda (3-2) gave up only one run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts as the Twins extended their winning streak to a season-high four games.

Hansel Robles recorded his third save after allowing a run in the ninth when Maikel Franco’s two-out double scored Trey Mancini, who doubled to begin the inning.

Baltimore has lost nine straight and 16 of its past 18.

Mancini gave the Orioles an early lead with a two-out solo blast in the first off Pineda. Mancini leads Baltimore with 11 homers and 42 RBIs.

Cardinals 4, White Sox 0

Tommy Edman smacked two solo home runs and Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run single to back a combined six-hit shutout as visiting St. Louis topped Chicago to avoid a three-game sweep.

Edman connected against Carlos Rodon in the third inning and Aaron Bummer in the eighth. Cardinals starter John Gant (4-3) scattered five hits, three walks and three strikeouts in five-plus scoreless innings before Genesis Cabrera, Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes followed with four innings of one-hit, six-strikeout relief.

Nick Madrigal paced the Chicago attack with his second successive three-hit game. The White Sox stranded 13 and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Angels 9, Rangers 8

Taylor Ward drove in a career-high five runs to lead Los Angeles to a win against Texas in Anaheim, Calif.

Ward had three hits while Juan Lagares and Jose Rojas each had two hits and two runs scored for Los Angeles, which won its third straight game to match its season high.

Angels right-hander Griffin Canning went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits. Canning (4-3) struck out seven and walked two.

Athletics 6, Mariners 3

James Kaprielian continued to pitch brilliantly as a fill-in starter and Matt Olson clubbed his 13th home run of the season to allow Oakland to salvage one win in its three-game series against visiting Seattle.

Seth Brown continued his hot hitting with a single, a double and two RBIs for the A’s, who had lost three in a row. A former first-round draft choice who was acquired by the A’s from the New York Yankees in a package for Sonny Gray in 2017, Kaprielian (2-0) shut out the Mariners on two hits over a career-high seven innings.

Olson had two RBIs, Elvis Andrus two hits and Mark Canha two runs scored for the A’s. Mitch Haniger collected two hits for Seattle, which missed a chance to match its season-high third straight win.

--Field Level Media