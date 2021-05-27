Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wWIQ_0aCflWO500

Miguel Sano belted a three-run homer and Michael Pineda tossed six strong innings as the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Pineda (3-2) gave up only one run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts as the Twins extended their winning streak to a season-high four games.

Hansel Robles recorded his third save after allowing a run in the ninth when Maikel Franco’s two-out double scored Trey Mancini, who doubled to begin the inning.

Baltimore has lost nine straight and 16 of its past 18.

Mancini gave the Orioles an early lead with a two-out solo blast in the first off Pineda. Mancini leads Baltimore with 11 homers and 42 RBIs.

Cardinals 4, White Sox 0

Tommy Edman smacked two solo home runs and Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run single to back a combined six-hit shutout as visiting St. Louis topped Chicago to avoid a three-game sweep.

Edman connected against Carlos Rodon in the third inning and Aaron Bummer in the eighth. Cardinals starter John Gant (4-3) scattered five hits, three walks and three strikeouts in five-plus scoreless innings before Genesis Cabrera, Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes followed with four innings of one-hit, six-strikeout relief.

Nick Madrigal paced the Chicago attack with his second successive three-hit game. The White Sox stranded 13 and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Angels 9, Rangers 8

Taylor Ward drove in a career-high five runs to lead Los Angeles to a win against Texas in Anaheim, Calif.

Ward had three hits while Juan Lagares and Jose Rojas each had two hits and two runs scored for Los Angeles, which won its third straight game to match its season high.

Angels right-hander Griffin Canning went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits. Canning (4-3) struck out seven and walked two.

Athletics 6, Mariners 3

James Kaprielian continued to pitch brilliantly as a fill-in starter and Matt Olson clubbed his 13th home run of the season to allow Oakland to salvage one win in its three-game series against visiting Seattle.

Seth Brown continued his hot hitting with a single, a double and two RBIs for the A’s, who had lost three in a row. A former first-round draft choice who was acquired by the A’s from the New York Yankees in a package for Sonny Gray in 2017, Kaprielian (2-0) shut out the Mariners on two hits over a career-high seven innings.

Olson had two RBIs, Elvis Andrus two hits and Mark Canha two runs scored for the A’s. Mitch Haniger collected two hits for Seattle, which missed a chance to match its season-high third straight win.

--Field Level Media

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Homer
Person
Juan Lagares
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Orioles#Cardinals#The White Sox#A#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Sano hitting sixth for Twins on Thursday

Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sano is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Sano will operate first base after Willians Astudillo was benched against their division rivals. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Kris Bubic, our models project Sano to score 11.6 FanDuel points at the...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins fraying at corners with underachieving Migual Sano, Josh Donaldson

The Twins are experiencing a season of injury devastation unprecedented in franchise history. They have the most talented center fielder in the game, yet have played six different players in center field, including a couple who had never played there before. They have called up players you have never heard of, unless you are an employee of the Wichita Wind Surge.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Blasts two-run homer

Sano went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 14-5 loss to the Royals. Sano went yard in the eighth inning for his 10th home run of the season, breaking an 0-for-24 drought. The 28-year-old slugger is slashing just .157/.270/.393 with his 10 homers, 25 RBI and 19 runs scored. He is striking out 38.7 percent of the time and has a .176 BABIP, which is by far the lowest average he's had in his career. Most of his run production has come via the long ball this season.
MLBsemoball.com

Jeffers, Garlick and Sano homer as Twins beat Royals 5-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Ryan Jeffers, Kyle Garlick and Miguel Sano homered, and the Minnesota Twins turned a game-ending double play with the potential tying run at third base to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Saturday and stop a four-game losing streak. Tyler Duffy and Taylor Rogers each...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Miguel Sano propels Twins past Royals

EditorsNote: 6th graf, change three runs to five runs; other changes elsewhere. Miguel Sano belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to fuel the visiting Minnesota Twins’ 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Sano came into the game with one hit in his last 25 at-bats,...
MLBPosted by
97.3 KKRC

Minnesota Twins Take Series Over the Royals, Sano Triple Play

After getting stomped on in the opening game of the series, the Minnesota Twins would end up winning the series 3-2 over the Kansas City Royals. Bailey Ober getting his second start of the season for the Twins on Sunday works four innings while giving up five hits and a run as Minnesota wins 2-1. Inside that 4-inning stretch first baseman Miguel Sano takes a popup bunt with runners on first and second and turns a rare triple play. This guy continues to impress both defensively and at the plate. Mr. Bamba came up in the 3rd inning with an RBI double.
BaseballGettysburg Times

SPL sweeps for Pirates, Twins

Anthony Lippy and Austin Kunkel turned in strong six-inning outings for the Pirates in their sweep of the Flying Dogs on Sunday. Lippy’s six-hitter included six strikeouts in Game 1 while Kunkel yielded just four singles while fanning eight batters without allowing a walk in the second game. Zach Ketterman...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Red Sox get rare sweep at Yankee Stadium

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the struggling New York Yankees by holding on for a 6-5 victory Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a walk on a...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Twins overtake Yanks with 4-run ninth

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman and the Minnesota Twins stormed back for a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees to avert a three-game sweep on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota posted its third walk-off win of the season by rallying against...
MLBYardbarker

Chapman's Collapse Keeps Yankees From Sweeping Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Through the first two-plus months of the regular season, Aroldis Chapman had been arguably the best closer in all of Major League Baseball. With one earned run allowed in 23 innings pitched, all signs pointed toward the Yankees cruising to the victory on Thursday night when Chapman was summoned out of the bullpen with a two-run lead over the Twins in the bottom of the ninth.
MLBlosangelesherald.com

MLB roundup: Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees bash Twins

Giancarlo Stanton belted two home runs and a double and drove in five runs as the New York Yankees cruised to a 9-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole (7-3), pitching for the first time since being linked publicly by Twins third...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/18/2021

Minnesota Twins (27-41) vs. Texas Rangers (25-43) June 18, 2021 8:05 pm EDT. The Line: Texas Rangers +148 / Minnesota Twins -160; Over/Under: -8.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers meet in MLB action from Globe Life Field on Friday night. The Minnesota...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/18/21

Every team is in action on Friday across the MLB, and that means there are plenty of MLB parlays to make you money. Let’s look at the two best parlays to make your day a winning one. Minnesota Twins -1.5 +145 / Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros under 8.5 runs...
MLBwcn247.com

LEADING OFF: Bosox try for sweep in Bronx, O's check Means

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox go for a three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in this week’s Sunday night matchup. Kiké Hernández snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning as Boston completed its major league-best 20th come-from-behind victory, beating New York 7-3 Saturday. The Yankees dropped behind Toronto into fourth place in the AL East. They are 3-9 in their past 12 games, averaging just 2.4 runs. After going 9-1 against Boston in 2020, the Yankees have dropped the first two of 19 against the second-place Red Sox this year.
MLBchatsports.com

Stewart, Mountcastle help O’s win second straight over Twins

DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle homered as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 Wednesday night for their second straight win following a 14-game skid. Baltimore has won two straight for the first time since April 30 and May 1 at Oakland. “We won a couple,” Orioles manager Brandon...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Manny Machado, Blake Snell lead Padres past Mets

Right-hander Blake Snell allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and Manny Machado drove in both runs with a first-inning homer and a bases-loaded walk as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting New York Mets 2-0 Friday night. Snell, Pierce Johnson and Mark Melancon combined on a three-hit shutout....
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joe Panik homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Saturday. Panik's tiebreaking three-run shot off José Urquidy gave Toronto a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. Guerrero connected in the fifth, sending a two-run drive deep to left for his 18th homer.
MLBVindy.com

Mullins leads O’s to 18-5 rout of Indians

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins hit a leadoff homer as part of a three-hit day, and the Baltimore Orioles scored their most runs since 2015 and had a season-high 21 hits in an 18-5 rout of the Cleveland Indians on Sunday,. Baltimore entered 24th among the 30 major league teams in...
MLBmasnsports.com

Lineup produces top to bottom, O’s sweep on the farm

It’s fun to win and so it was fun around Birdland last night, as the Orioles and their four minor league teams combined for another perfect 5-0 night. The Orioles beat the Mets 10-3 and again got contributions throughout the lineup, which was great to see. As the O’s have gotten their core hitters in the middle of the order back healthy and hitting in Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander, with a big push at the top, of course, from center fielder Cedric Mullins, it takes some pressure of the bottom of the lineup.