MLB

Wednesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Lancaster Online
 30 days ago

MLB — Placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on the ineligible list through the 2022 season, following MLB's investigation. BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Austin Hays on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Dean Kremer to Norfolk.

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Thursday 6/24/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
Manning (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout in 5.2 innings, earning the win over St. Louis on Wednesday. Manning has put in a pair of similar efforts across his first two major-league starts, although he was able to come away with a win after taking a loss in his debut on June 17. The 23-year-old threw 52 of his 80 pitches for strikes in Wednesday's win. The right-hander lines up for a road start in Cleveland next week should he stay in the rotation, which is likely with Spencer Turnbull (forearm) and Matthew Boyd (triceps) expected out through the All-Star break.
Best MLB Parlays for 6/25/21

Friday is another loaded MLB slate with some strong value across the board in terms of MLB parlays. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays to make your Friday a winning one. Washington Nationals ML +115 / Oakland Athletics -125 / Chicago White Sox -175 // $10 bet...
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Thursday 6/24/21

Thursday’s main slate checks in at eight games, and it’s safe to say it’s not a deep one at pitcher. Only a couple of starters exceed a 26% strikeout rate, and just three hurlers in total have a salary of $9,000 or higher. The lack of top-of-the-line starters does lend itself to a variety of enticing stacks, though, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros among the teams sporting high implied totals.
Washington's Alex Avila resting on Thursday

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila is not starting in Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Avila will head to the bench after Yan Gomes was announced as Washington's starting catcher for Joe Ross. Per Baseball Savant on 35 batted balls this season, Avila has produced a 5.7% barrel rate and...
Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins 6/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals will meet with the Miami Marlins in MLB action in Loandepot Park, Miami, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Nationals are batting .248 as a team, which ranks seventh in the league in team batting average, but they suffered from opportunistic batting, averaging 3.76 runs per game, which ranks them 28th in scoring offense. Washington claimed three consecutive matches and eight of its last ten, advancing to 34-36 and tying for second place in the NL East with two other clubs.
MLB Betting Guide: Thursday 6/24/21

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars...
Best MLB Betting Props for 6/24/21

MLB Betting props are a great way to bet MLB games, and Thursday’s slate has a lot of value with it. Let’s take a look at the best MLB betting props to make your Thursday a winning one. Pittsburgh Pirates over 3.5 runs (-127) The Pittsburgh Pirates are going to...
Tigers in MLB update

INF DJ LeMahieu – New York Yankees. In 23 games, LeMahieu carries a .263 batting average with 10 doubles, 6 home runs, 25 RBI and 39 runs scored. - Chicago selected LeMahieu 79th overall with its second-round pick in the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft. C Austin Nola – San...
Prediction, Preview, and Odds#6929Seattle Mariners#6930Chicago White Sox

The struggling Chicago White Sox try to get back on their feet in a weekend AL series with the visiting Seattle Mariners on Friday. Despite splitting even on the road with the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates, the Chicago White Sox did manage to spring back to life from a five-game losing streak by winning in the finale. They’ll now go head-to-head with a Mariners team that’s 5-1 in their last six games. Yusei Kikuchi has been pegged as the starting pitcher for this head-to-head meeting opposite of Chicago’s Carlos Rodon.
Detroit Tigers aren't getting what they expected from Jose Urena

What Detroit Tigers right-hander Jose Urena had going for him earlier this season is no more. After signing a one-year, $3.25 million contract in the offseason, the 29-year-old made general manager Al Avila look good. He rattled off seven innings with two earned runs or less - for a 2.25 ERA - in four consecutive starts from April 16-May 2.
Thompson expected to start as Miami hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (36-37, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-43, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (1-2, 1.50 ERA, .92 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) LINE: Marlins +102, Nationals -118; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (6/25/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Friday, RotoBallers! Among the 16 games playing today, 13 find themselves on the main slate. The three games we miss are the Phillies-Mets doubleheader and then the Rockies-Brewers clash. Fortunately, 13 is more than enough to build several fantastic DFS lineups. Plus, the pitching is plentiful, and there are some stacks to stumble over. As for the weather, it's officially summer, and the temperature is rising steadily. Unfortunately, the Houston-Detroit game seems to be the exception. There's over a 50 percent chance of rain in the Motor City. Plus, the wind expects to blow upwards of 16 miles per hour. It wouldn't affect groundball-pitching guru Framber Valdez all that much, but it would be a shame to lose him as an option on this slate.
Yankees: Mike Ford dominating with the Rays will make you puke

When the New York Yankees traded Mike Ford to the Tampa Bay Rays, what did you think was going to happen? When the Rays ask you for one of your players, you should immediately hang up the phone. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman didn’t do that. He willingly dealt Ford...
Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. won’t partake in 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. entered Friday ranked third in Major League Baseball with 22 home runs. Alas, Tatis also became the latest star to withdraw his name from consideration for the 2021 Home Run Derby. Tatis told Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune that he’s foregoing...