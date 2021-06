While 2020 saw unprecedented upheaval in Americans' lives, it did not slow their taste for alcohol. In fact, the year posted the largest volume gain in the US in nearly twenty years. According to the findings in the recently released IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, total beverage alcohol volume in the US was up +2.0%, the most significant increase since 2002. The report highlighted trends in each category and offered insights into where the industry is headed in the near future.