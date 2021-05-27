Reel Thoughts: “Clone Wars” spinoff “The Bad Batch” targets hardcore fans, but leaves casual viewers behind

Star Wars fans are in for a real treat as Hasbro has revealed a special The Vintage Collection set for The Bad Batch. Oddly enough, the set does not include any members of Clone Force 99 but other popular clones from the series. Some of these clones are figure debuts and have not made an appearance in Star Wars The Bad Batch, so this 4-Pack set does make us curious. The Vintage Collection set will have four individually carded Star Wars figure all put together in a retro styles bundle pack. In the set, fans will get a new Clone Captain Rex figure as well as Cone Captain Ballast, Clone Captain Grey, and an Elite Squad Trooper. The release of these figures does have us believing that The Bad Batch will be joining the Vintage line in the future, giving us Omega, Echo, Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Crosshair all his glorious 3.75 format.