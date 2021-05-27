Reel Thoughts: “Clone Wars” spinoff “The Bad Batch” targets hardcore fans, but leaves casual viewers behind
Good soldiers follow orders. That’s a common refrain of the clone troopers in the Star Wars animated series “The Clone Wars,” which ran from 2008 to 2014 before Disney’s Lucasfilm acquisition and culminated in a final seventh season that was released on Disney+ in 2020. But should the good soldiers follow orders when their commanders shift from the Republic to Darth Vader’s Galactic Empire and those orders become more insidious?dailynorthwestern.com