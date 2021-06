It took us way too long to realise why we’re getting an ‘America vs Europe’ of Super Soccer Blast. In the past year alone, we’ve had Super Soccer Blast and Super Sports Blast, which had a Super Soccer Blast tucked inside of it, so why this and why now? You might have realised before we did: this has been released to coincide with the Copa America and Euro 2020 – albeit a year late. If FIFA can do the cynical re-release, why not Super Soccer Blast?