Facebook said Thursday that it has struck a deal with a group of French publishers to pay for links to their news stories that are shared by people on the social network.The company says it inked the licensing agreement with the Alliance de la Presse d’Information Generale, which represents 300 French publishers, to “improve the quality of online information for Internet users and publishers on Facebook.”The financial terms weren't disclosed. Facebook also said it would launch in January a French version of its Facebook News product, where the group's publishers could allow their stories to appear. The licensing deal...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO