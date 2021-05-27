Cancel
Memphis, TN

Studies show women with PCOS have more severe risk of COVID-19 infections

By Jacque Masse, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 22 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New studies show women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome are more at risk of severe COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld said women with PCOS can develop other health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure and more.

He said those health problems are also linked to severe COVID-19 cases.

About 5 million American women suffer from PCOS according to the CDC.

Women with PCOS struggle with infertility, irregular periods and increased testosterone. They can also develop more serious health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and more.

Serious health conditions that studies show increases the risk of a COVID-19 infection.

“You always have to tease out which of the problems is really responsible for the effects,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

“Is it because a lot of people have high blood pressure with PCOS? Is it that they have diabetes?”

Threlkeld is an infectious disease specialist with Baptist hospital.

According to the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, PCOS affects women of color more frequently and severely than white women.

Black women with PCOS are also at an increased risk of metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Threlkeld said women who have PCOS but don’t suffer from diabetes or high blood pressure are still at a 20 percent higher risk of getting COVID-19.

He said researchers are trying to figure out why.

“You can learn valuable things even from diseases that not as many people have though plenty of people have PCOS, it’s relatively common and can lead to important problems and complications down the road,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

Dr. Threlkeld emphasizes, COVID-19 is a very new disease so we won’t have all the answers.

“The clear takeaway from almost everything we see these days is you should get the vaccine and protect yourself from getting the infection,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

Dr. Threlkeld believes people aren’t discussing the link between COVID-19 and PCOS as much because it’s still very new.

Overall, he believes women with PCOS should talk with their doctors about how to best protect themselves.

©2021 Cox Media Group

