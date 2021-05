Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) is a prominent business hub in Eastern India Mumbai-based The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) have announced a joint venture to develop a regional retail center in Alipore, Kolkata. CPP Investments will commit to investing approximately INR 5.6 billion (C$93 million) in Mindstone Mall Developers Private Ltd. (Mindstone) in tranches, for an ultimate equity stake of 49%. With the funds invested by CPP Investments and PML, Mindstone will develop a retail center with a potential leasable area of approximately 1 million square feet. The target completion date is for the second half of 2024.