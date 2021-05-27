Cancel
Cook Inlet's Extreme Tides Attract Renewable-Power Developer

By The Maritime Executive
maritime-executive.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaska's Kenai Peninsula may soon be home to an advanced tidal energy power project. Tidal-power developer ORPC has applied for a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permit for the installation of a five-megawatt pilot project near Nikiski, with plans for a phased development of a 100-megawatt commercial scale plant. Nikiski...

