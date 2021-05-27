Cook Inlet's Extreme Tides Attract Renewable-Power Developer

Dakota Murphey provides some advice on how security systems can be powered sustainably using renewable energy sources. Security is vital for every commercial organisation. Business premises are an investment you don’t want to risk losing, whether it’s a loss of equipment due to theft or damage to your property from vandals. And in many cases, having protection and security measures in place are necessary as part of insurance policies. But for business owners who are conscious of their carbon footprint, or those looking to make savings on their energy expenditure each year, it is also possible to power security systems through renewable energy sources that will bring expenses and environmental impact down. Here are four tips for powering security systems with renewable energy and what to consider when choosing your security equipment.