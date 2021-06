BUFFALO, N.Y. — Once recreational cannabis became legal in New York State, many employers started to review their job pre-screening criteria. Attorney Aleece Burgio sits on the New York State Bar Association's Cannabis Committee. She said, "A lot of employers are kind of playing catch up right now on what they need to do to change their policies for pre-employment testing for their employees for marijuana. Things have changed, and it's not the same as it was five months ago."