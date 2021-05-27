Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claire Handscombe

6 Novels That Don't Shy Away from Grief

Posted by 
Claire Handscombe
Claire Handscombe
 24 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaFOk_0aCfiyjG00
Pixabay/Free-Photos

When you're grieiving, it can be really comforting to read stories of other people who get it too, even if those people are fictional. These six books all explore aspets of the bittersweetness and pain that comes to us when a loved one passes away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMn35_0aCfiyjG00
book cover

Bonnie and Stan, by Anna Stuart

Bonnie and Stan tells the story of a marriage that began in the Swinging Sixties and is nearing its end as Stan knows his days are numbered. As a final act of love for his wife, he sets out to find her a new man so that she is not alone when he is gone. On the day when I’m writing this, this book has a Goodreads score of 4.06 – which is glowing praise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KnU3_0aCfiyjG00
book cover

Ghosted, by Rosie Walsh

Imagine you meet someone. You spend seven glorious days together, and you’re sure, you’re sure it’s love. You’re sure they feel it too. Then…nothing. You don’t hear from them. You feel yourself descending deeper and deeper into madness. There must be a reason why he didn’t call. And you’re right: there is -- but I can't say more without giving away a major plot point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWz1J_0aCfiyjG00
book cover

Late in the Day, by Tessa Hadley

To my shame, I wasn’t really aware of Tessa Hadley until I interviewed The Nest‘s Cynthia d’Aprix Sweeney about her favourite British author, and that was who she named. Trade magazine The Bookseller agrees, calling her “the one of our finest living writers”. Late in the Day is about a group of lifelong friends and what happens to them and their relationships when one of them dies, old grievances surface, and grief turns to anger. This novel might just be an excellent place to start if you haven’t yet discovered Tessa Hadley.

book cover

Now Let's Dance, by Karine Lambert, translated by Anthea Bell

This is a love story between two older adults, both navigating the world after recently being widowed. There’s not as much fiction about people at that stage of their lives as there ought to be, and so it was refreshing to find something that rang so emotionally authentic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BTOy_0aCfiyjG00
book cover

The Song Is You, by Arthur Phillip

Julian’s first love has always been music. His second was his wife, Rachel, but he has lost her in the midst of sad family circumstances. When he wanders into a bar and hears Cait O’Dwyer sing, he thinks he may have found the third. This is a novel of wistful longing, of desperation for the unattainable. Arthur Phillips makes poetry out of the everyday, like the clicking of the wheel on an iPod (remember those?) as Julian walks along a Brooklyn street. Haunting, poetic, bittersweet, and laced with melancholy, this book deserves to be better known.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWSW7_0aCfiyjG00
book cover

Tin Man, by Sarah Winman

This is a sad but beautifully-written book that much of British book twitter had a lot of love for in 2017. It’s the story of two young men, Ellis and Michael, and their friend Annie who becomes Ellis’s wife and whom he must live without now that he is newly widowed.

Claire Handscombe

Claire Handscombe

Washington, DC
93
Followers
196
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Claire Handscombe is a British writer who moved to Washington, DC, in 2012, ostensibly to study for an MFA in Creative Writing, but really, let’s be honest, because of an obsession with The West Wing. She is the host of the Brit Lit Podcast, a monthly show about news and views from UK books and publishing; the author of Unscripted, a novel about a young woman with a celebrity crush and a determined plan; and the editor of Walk With Us: How The West Wing Changed Our Lives.

 http://claireamyhandscombe.medium.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arthur Phillip#Pixabay Free Photos#Goodreads#British#The Bookseller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
Claire Handscombe

11 Great Novels for Teenage Washingtonians

Growing up in DC is a unique experience. It's a city unlike any other, with its own very particular culture and sub-cultures, and, for some, its proximity to privilege, power, and influence, and nationally recognised public figures mingling with ordinary people in coffee shops, restaurans, and bookshops. Books that reflect those things can help teenage Washingtonians make sense of their world and feel understood. Here are ten examples of YA novels set in Washington, DC or in the world of politics more generally, which will feel real and recognisable to kids growing up in the nation's capital.
Relationship Advicebookriot.com

8 Romantic Novels About Couples That Don’t Stay Together

There's this idea, in books and in life, that breakups are failures. Society trains us to believe this — we're surrounded, from childhood, by media that upholds happily ever afters as the be-all-and-end-all of romantic love. Look, I don't have anything against happily-ever-afters. I am romance reader, and I love an HEA. But it's not the only kind of love story I like to read, and it's also not the only kind of love story that most of us live.
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

6 Great Books About Influential Women

Women have often been the forgotten protagonists of history. But these books help fill that gap. Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists, by Mikki Kendall and A. D'Amico. Billed as “an indispensable resource for people of all genders interested in the fight for a more liberated future”, this book is also beautiful – making it an ideal gift for the aesthetically oriented history nerd in your life.
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

6 Beautifully written Books by British Poets

If you want to ease into reading poetry, I have some recommendations for you -- some of it straight up poetry, some of it collections sprinkled with verse, and some of it lyrical writing by poets which will train your reading eye to their voices. As always, if any of these books are not readily available in the US, head to Blackwells.com for inexpensive international shipping.
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

4 Great Books About Swimming

It's finally summer. Time for joyfully jumping in pools -- and with double the joy if, like me, you really missed your pool time last year. In the meantime, here are some books to inspire you.
Books & Literaturepilotonline.com

Yes, Steinbeck wrote a werewolf novel. Don’t expect to read it.

Nine years before John Steinbeck published his Pulitzer Prize-winning historical masterpiece, “The Grapes of Wrath,” he was working on a lighthearted detective novel featuring a werewolf. The manuscript, “Murder at Full Moon,” was completed in 1930 but was never published. A single copy has been sitting, mostly forgotten, in an...
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Poet Michael Robbins on reading while walking

Poet Michael Robbins suddenly became a name in the literary world in 2009 when The New Yorker’s then poetry editor Paul Muldoon plucked his “Alien vs. Predator” from the magazine’s voluminous slush pile and published it. Since then Robbins has written three collections, including the just published “Walkman,” the title poem of which was chosen for Best American Poetry in 2018. The Topeka, Kan., native earned a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and now teaches creative writing at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
Religionwnewsj.com

Don’t take a vacation from God, church

Well, it’s that time of the year again! School is out and vacation season is upon us!. It’s that time of the year when we just want to sit back relax and take a break! I mean, after all, we’ve been through for the past year-and-a-half; we deserve a break, don’t we? We’ve been working hard all year long (in unusual ways, to be sure) and our kids have been in school, also in unusual ways, so isn’t it OK for us to kick off our shoes, loosen our collars, and unwind?
Comicshollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: Father, daughter team up for ‘Shy Ninja’ graphic novel

Shy Ninja is a new graphic novel by father Ricardo Sanchez and daughter Adara Sanchez. They pooled their talents for this unique tale about Rena, a character with a social anxiety disorder that keeps her from hanging out with friends and engaging with her schoolwork. In order to find some social outlets to overcome her shyness, Rena’s mother pushes her to enroll at a school for ninjas.
Books & Literatureforreadingaddicts.co.uk

7 Fascinating Stories Told in a Single Day

Novels that are told in a single day- circadian novels- are an interesting type of read that can focus intently on one moment in time, or perhaps follow one person through their own 24 hours on earth. One of the most famous circadian novels is Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol...
Books & Literaturekingcityrustler.com

Funny Papers Again Column | On the Wings of Time Grief Flies Away

We all have what we nostalgically refer to as our “hometown,” that place where we spent maybe not the most years of our lives but surely the years we recall with sharpest memory; and as decade follows decade the people and places we knew in our youth add new experiences to the story of the town. I want to tell you of my personal remembrances and experiences of one of the people of my hometown.
Books & Literaturetspr.org

For June, 3 Romances That Prove Love Is Love Is Love

Love is love is love. In Romancelandia, love in all its variations comes with joy, hijinks, sexy times and happily ever afters. These three novels are full of all that and more — including highway robbery, murder mystery, and princesses on the high seas. Because another universal truth of Romancelandia is that the journey to true love is never boring and in romance, love always wins.
Family Relationshipsletterpile.com

Don't Skimp on the Meat: A Life Lesson from Dad

Rosa is a work-from-home mom of 2 active children. An author of both fiction and non-fiction, she enjoys reading almost as much as writing. Father's Day is coming up and I want to share something important I learned from my dad: Don't Skimp on the Meat. "Don't skimp on the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Claire Handscombe

6 Great 2021 Novels Set in New York City

New York City has long been a great playground for authors exploring a multitude of worlds in their fiction. Whether it's the art scene, publishing, theatre, or mingling with the rich and powerful, there's something for everyone in these six novels published this year, perfect for throwing into your beach bag this summer.
Petspilotonline.com

Books for kids: A waylaid octopus, a lonely Martian and myriad mustaches

Surprising creatures aren’t just the stars of nature specials and late-night movies. These new picture books for young readers offer humorous peeks into the lives of some charismatic creatures, from a green-tinged alien visitor to a clever, escape-minded cephalopod, to a whole forest full of friends hoping to win a mustache-growing contest.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

7 absent fathers in fiction.

The other day, I sat down to watch What a Girl Wants. In case you were living under a rock in the early 2000s, the film follows a young Amanda Bynes, the daughter of a hippie wedding singer, who dreads watching the ceremonious Father Daughter Dance because she does not know her father. Her father, Colin Firth, is actually British loyalty. After her 16th birthday, she sets off to find him. The movie holds up! It had been a while since I last saw Amanda Bynes running amuck through the streets of London, crashing fancy parties, eating Cocoa Puffs. Spoiler alert: what a girl wants is her dad.
Entertainmentwgbh.org

Words And Music: Father's Day

In honor of Father's Day, this segment of A Celtic Sojourn is dedicated to the theme of fathers and their relationships to their offspring. In many of these songs and poems, offspring means sons. We include here poems by John B. Keane, FR Higgins, Joseph Campbell, Patrick Kavanagh and Seamus Heaney, and songs from Robbie O'Connell, Ewan McColl, Dougie MacLean, Dick Gaughan and more.