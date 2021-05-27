Cancel
Clay County, MO

Clay County Sheriff locates missing mom, 2 children

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 22 days ago
UPDATE, May 27 | The mother and both children were located safe in Camden County.

ORIGINAL STORY, May 26 | The Clay County Sheriff's Department is trying to find a missing mother and her two children, a baby and a 4-year-old.

Amanda Montgomery, 30, and her children, 4-year-old Jacob Montgomery and 3-week old Daisy Montgomery.

A news release states Montgomery and her children have not been seen or heard from since May 9.

They are believed to have been traveling to Camdenton, Missouri, and did not make it to their destination.

Montgomery may have been driving a dark gray Ford Escape with Missouri license plate JF6-N6W.

Anyone with information about Amanda Montgomery and her children should call 911.

