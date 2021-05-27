Cancel
MLB

Houston Astros put RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (shoulder) on 10-day IL

By Sportsnaut
 22 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByS3W_0aCfikcK00

The Houston Astros placed right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with right shoulder soreness.

Houston manager Dusty Baker, who told the Houston Chronicle that McCullers received an ultrasound for his shoulder injury, said the Astros believe this stint is a “short-term” thing. Baker added that he wasn’t sure whether an MRI exam would be necessary.

The move is retroactive to May 23.

In nine starts this season, McCullers is 3-1 with a 2.96 ERA over nine starts, best among Astros starters. A first-round pick (41st overall pick) by Houston in 2012, McCullers was an All-Star in 2017 when he went 7-4 with a 4.25 ERA and helped the Astros win the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

McCullers, 27, made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2015. He missed the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the offseason.

The righty signed a five-year, $85 million contract extension with Houston in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH5iV_0aCfikcK00
MLB power rankings: NL West, AL East in control entering Week 8

In 103 games — 100 starts — with the Astros, McCullers is 35-26 with a 3.63 ERA.

McCuller’s roster spot was filled by the team selecting the contract of right-hander Ralph Garza Jr., a 27-year-old who will make his major league debut in his next appearance. The Astros moved right-hander Josh James (hip) to the 60-day IL to make for Garza.

–Field Level Media

